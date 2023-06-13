Ellie G Eisses named to Campbellsville University's Spring 2023 President's List
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY — The academic honors President's List for the Spring 2023 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following student has been named to Campbellsville University's President's List for the Spring 2023 semester: Ellie G Eisses, from DeMotte
The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2023 academic honors list includes a total of 875 students, with 398 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 477 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Hebron student is honored on 2023 Spring Dean's List
ROMEOVILLE, IL — Erica Hoffman of Hebron is among the 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2023 Spring Semester.
Hoffman is studying Nursing at Lewis University College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
