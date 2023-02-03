HEBRON — Every Child Ministries (ECM), headquartered in Hebron, has initiated a new outreach to the deaf in the DR Congo.

Last year Congo missionary Lorella Rouster became aware of the needs of the deaf in western Congo. Learning that there are no known Christians amongst the deaf of Congo Brazzaville, she thought of ECM workers in Kinshasa, across the river from Brazzaville. But she began to wonder about the needs of the deaf in Kinshasa, the capital city of DR Congo. ECM has a strong presence there, having trained Sunday school teachers for hundreds of churches in the city. She asked ECM staff to find out how many deaf were in Kinshasa and what churches or missions were working with them.

