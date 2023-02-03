HEBRON — Every Child Ministries (ECM), headquartered in Hebron, has initiated a new outreach to the deaf in the DR Congo.
Last year Congo missionary Lorella Rouster became aware of the needs of the deaf in western Congo. Learning that there are no known Christians amongst the deaf of Congo Brazzaville, she thought of ECM workers in Kinshasa, across the river from Brazzaville. But she began to wonder about the needs of the deaf in Kinshasa, the capital city of DR Congo. ECM has a strong presence there, having trained Sunday school teachers for hundreds of churches in the city. She asked ECM staff to find out how many deaf were in Kinshasa and what churches or missions were working with them.
Their report revealed these realities that to ECM leaders were heartbreaking:
1. An estimated 80% of Kinshasa’s deaf have no understanding of the Gospel and no access to it, since they are able to communicate only within their own group.
2. There are five known groups of deaf in Kinshasa, yet no Bible-believing churches or missions have any outreach to them. The only known Christian outreach to the deaf is in the extreme eastern part of the country, thousands of miles away.
ECM Congo Director Pastor Mupepe made several visits to these groups in the latter part of 2022 and created relationships with the leaders of each group. They are willing for ECM to teach them with the goal of starting a church among them that will reach the whole spectrum of ages. ECM Congo leaders chose two groups to begin with—the Kalamu Center with 28 adults and 6 children, and the Kasavubu center with 32 adults and 29 children.
After returning from attending ECM All-Countries Leaers’ Conference in Uganda in January, one of Pastor Mupepe’s first jobs was to train the two leaders he had chosen to begin ECM’s ministry to the Deaf in Kinshasa.
Meet Pastor Jean Mbenzivo, head evangelist and Luzolo Kafuta Jules, assisting evangelist and children’s teacher. They begin their work Feb. 1. Both men are hearing believers who are also fluent in ASL (American sign language, brought to Congo by the original missionary) and its Congo adaptations. Pastor Mupepe considers them faithful men who are experienced in ministry and have a heart to help the deaf.
The project will include enhancing vocational training so that the deaf will not need to rely on begging to make a living. At present, some deaf people have some skills but minimal tools. Others rely on begging and one group lives on the street.
As ECM’s Congo staff gains experience and strength in this new, specialized ministry, they plan to include the other groups of deaf in Kinshasa, and as soon as possible, to send an evangelistic team to the deaf of Congo Brazzaville.
The mission requests prayer for the new effort and offers to send e-mail updates on the project to all who request it. Lorella Rouster is available to speak about the project to churches, civic groups and others. Contact her or request project updates at Lrouster@ecmafrica.org.
Every Child Ministries is a non-denominational evangelical mission agency founded in 1985 and dedicated to bringing hope and dignity in Jesus’ name to the children and youth of Africa. It has major works in Ghana (West Africa), DR Congo (Central Africa), and Uganda (East Africa).