DeMotte - The Covenant Christian Lady Knights pounded the visiting Patriots of Calumet Christian on Thursday, Jan. 27. Led by standout star Skylar Bos' 36 points, the CC girls outscored Cal Christian 60 - 22.

Bos, hit 16 of 24 shots and was 4-for-5 from the free throw line despite not playing any of the fourth quarter and not too much of the third. The Knights started slow but Bos took upon herself to attack and was soon scoring almost at will. Just a junior, Bos is closing in on the coveted 1000-point mark. She netted 13 points in the first, six in the second and 17 in the third.

The Lady Knights controlled the boards at both ends of the court and faced minimal defense from the Patriots who were simply over-matched in both height and experience.

After romping through three quarters of the game, all starters were pulled and the bench was emptied by Coach Mike DeFries to keep from further running up the score.

The Lady Knights are 18 - 4 on the season and will take on Kouts on Feb. 2 at 6 PM in the Morgan Township hosted Sectional. Kouts is 17 - 6 for the season and could prove a tough match-up for CCHS.

at DeMotte

Calumet Christian 09 - 04 - 01 - 08 = 22

Covenant Christian 24 - 12 - 22 - 02 = 60

(2's-3's-FTA-FTM-TP)

Lady Patriots: Makenna Landkrohn 3-0-0-0-6; Rachel Schnoor 1-0-2-0-2; Calla Ogden 0-0-0-0-0; Faith Clayton 1-0-0-0-2; Nae Nae Hayes 1-1-4-2-5; Anna Prim 2-0-2-1-5; Nora Prim 0-0-2-0-0; Kennedy Latiak 0-0-0-0-0.

Lady Knights: Audrey DeVries 1-0-0-0-2; Dahna Frump 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Bakker 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Mellon 0-1-0-0-3; Chrissa Kopka 0-0-0-0-0; Sydnee Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Sophie Bakker 0-1-2-2-6; Gabbi Zeilenga 0-0-0-0-0; Gwen Walstra 4-0-3-1-9; Madison Walstra 1-0-0-0-2; Skylar Bos 16-0-5-4-36.