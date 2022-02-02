WHEATFIELD – Thirty students took turns over two days on Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, stepping up to a microphone and spelling, or at least attempting to spell, a myriad of words both common and uncommon, in an effort to be the last boy or girl standing.
The Bee was forced into two days after very few spellers were eliminated in the preliminary rounds. Winning, in the end for the second year in a row, was eighth-grader Timothy Alicea, who earned the honor of representing Kankakee Valley Middle School at the Regional Spelling Bee. Alicea was the runner-up in sixth grade. Like last year, this year’s Bee was held with contestants socially distanced in the commons.
Alicea overcame the pressure and will face even more as he moves on. To win at the local level, Alicea was forced to overcome a strong challenge from Corban Arthur and Erick Chantharasy.
In the end, Alicea correctly spelled demeanor to win. Other words spelled during the day included drudgery, swankiest, morbidity, chai, Sudoku and technique among others. Ten rounds and 121 words were needed to whittle it down to one contestant.
To add additional pressure, Kankakee Valley Middle School students have thrice advanced to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
To determine the contestants, up to five spellers were chosen from each Pod by their Language Arts teachers who could use several methods to do so. The names were then placed into a hat and drawn to determine order.
Each time they stepped up to the microphone, a word was read to them and they had to spell it correctly in one try. Spellers could request the word be repeated, defined, used in a sentence and a country of origin given.
Sponsor Lori Loughmiller read the words and Language Arts Teacher T.K. DeBoard would then determine if it was spelled correctly. If a bell was sounded, the spelling was incorrect and the speller was eliminated.
One by one, spellers from grades six through eight took their turn with Alicea coming out on top. Some of the other words spelled or missed in the Bee were mystified, ensnarement, savour, pineapple, hedgehog and s’mores.
Also competing, in addition to Alicea, Duttlinger and Chantarasy were: Caleb Wiers, Damien Vargas, Devin Looney, Bralon Hamstra, Celia Taylor,Aynna Van Eck, Lathan Prosser, Ryan Powell and Samantha Urban, as well as Caleb Lee, Kylie Hooper, Vanessa Calloway, Madison Kaericher, Carissa Crnjak and Donita Hines. Additionally, there was Jon Carter, Myles Kitchen, Lorelai O’Brien, Holland Dekock, Demetrious De La Paz Marino, Austin Bolde, Shane Cobb, Payton Miller, Trenton Hooper, Lily Dunham, Patience Cole and Parker Birchett.