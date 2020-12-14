DEMOTTE/WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Interact Club is a Rotary sponsored club involving teens in becoming good stewards for their community. The high school club has 42 members this school year. Here are some of the work they’ve done so far:
In October, Gracie Witvoet, vice president of the club, and sponsor high school teacher,Tara Kingma, worked together with the local Rotary members to put together sanitation stations that were later put out in public in DeMotte and Wheatfield.
Also in October, the club held a donation drive for the Jasper County Crisis Center (along with Tysen’s and Kali Apparel, and the club donated three large boxes of items plus a donation of $200.
In November, the students collected money from the community and were able to donate $700 to the local Jasper County Veteran’s Council to assist local veterans.
They also have a pen pal program with the DeMotte Elementary first grade classrooms of Mrs. Stokes and Mrs. Phillips. The children enjoy sharing news with the high school teens.
The club is still saving tabs from pop cans for Ronald McDonald House Charities. This is a project the club does each year.
Officers for the 2020-21 school year are Alison Boissy – president, Gracie Witvoet - vice-president and Mady Hamstra – treasurer.
The club follows the guidance set by the Rotary Club of service above self, a valuable lesson for all ages.