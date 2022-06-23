The Kankakee Valley High School Class of 1984 is searching for classmates to attend their 38th Class Reunion. They’re also looking for any teachers, administrators and support staff that worked with the high school from 1980 to 1984. They are all invited to attend the reunion on Aug. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Crown Point American Legion Pavilion in Crown Point.
The event does not require reservations or advance payment, but will offer three food trucks to choose from for meals and snacks from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will purchase their own food and drink so no fee to attend is required.
A live band will perform from 7 p.m. to midnight. The band, Big Fat Truck Drivers, will perform favorites from the 1970s and 80s. A raffle with a variety of items for the lucky winners will fund the new KV Family Care Fund, which will help fellow classmates in their time of need.
Organizer Jennifer Roach said, “If all goes well, then we will repeat the reunion every year at the same place.” To learn more about the reunion, contact Roach at classof1984reunion@gmail.com.