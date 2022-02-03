CROWN POINT - Kankakee Valley managed to advance eight wrestlers to the Regional on Saturday, Jan. 29 but it was definitely Crown Point's day. The host Bulldogs won all 14 weight classes with seven of them coming by falls to give them 354.5 points which was 136.5 points higher than runner-up Lake Central. KV finished third as a team in the Sectional with 184.5 points, Hanover Central was fourth with 124.5 and Hebron was fifth with 105 points.
The team win gave Crown Point its twentieth consecutive Sectional win and left their dominance in the region in no doubt. Just like the Bulldogs, Lake Central advanced 14 wrestlers. The Kougars will send eight, Hanover Central six, Hebron five, Lowell three, Boone Grove three, Wheeler two and Illiana Christian one. The top four finishers in each weight class earned the right to wrestle at Regionals which will also be held at Crown Point on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Regional will feature wrestlers advancing from the Crown Point and LaPorte Sectionals.
Three Kougar wrestlers advanced throughout the meet to wrestle in the final. All three finished as runner-ups for the title in their weight classes. Caleb Solomey, at 132 pounds, lost a 13 - 4 Major Decision to Crown Point's Anthony Bahl. Cole Solomey, 138 pounds, was pinned at 1:28 by CP's Jesse Mendez who is unbeaten and 160 pound Caleb Swallow fell at 1:37 to Bulldog Cody Goodwin.
Also Advancing for the Kougars are: Devin Huff - 3rd - 106 pounds; Zachary Eggers - 3rd - 113 pounds ; Brandon Earl - 3rd - 120 pounds; Noah Sessions - 3rd - 126 pounds; and, Darin Adams - 4th - 182 pounds. Other notable finishes by KV grapplers were the fifth-place finishes of Nolan Gronkiewicz (170 pounds), Louden Fugett (152 pounds) and Crispin Lamka (195 pounds). Patrick Hershman finished sixth overall in the heavyweight division and Jacob Wheeler did the same at 145 pounds.
Wrestlers advancing from Hebron were: Trevor Hoffman - 220 pounds - 3rd; Devin Fox - 285 pounds - 3rd; and Anthony Fortenberry (113 pounds), Jack Reinhart (120) and Matt Adamcyzk (132), who all finished in fourth place overall.