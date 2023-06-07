The Knights of Columbus from St. Cecelia Catholic Church would like to remind everyone that they will be having their annual Tootsie Roll drive Saturday, June 17. The knights will be outside several local businesses in DeMotte and Roselawn. All moneys collected will be donated to Lirio (formerly CDC ) of Rensselaer, Please be generous as possible to this worthy cause.
