WHEATFIELD – The administrators at Kankakee Valley Middle School have announced their January Students of the Month. The R.O.A.R. attribute for January was ownership.

Bailey DeYoung was chosen as student of the month for Pod 61. She has shown ownership by completion of all her e-learning work and showing up for zooms. When she has a question she is not afraid to ask her question. When working in groups, she gives full participation to her team. Bailey knows her expectations and shows ownership for her great quality of work.

The Pod 62 teachers chose Alexis Hernandez to be recognized as their Student of the Month for January. Alexis exhibits all the expectations that are important for the trait of ownership. Alexis takes responsibility for his education by always staying on top of his work whether he is in person or on zoom. Alexis gets along well with other students and always strives to do his best.

The January Student of the Month for Pod 71 is Colin Pritchard. Colin is hard working and reliable, and shows his ownership of his education by asking questions and doing his best every day. He is quiet and respectful of both staff and students, and he has high expectations for himself.

The Pod 72 teachers chose Bryce Bailey as their January Student of the Month. Bryce takes ownership of his education at KVMS quite seriously. He works hard to achieve his excellent grades, whether he’s doing math problems or completing a social studies project. In addition, he always joins Zoom meetings on eLearning days and is actively engaged in classes when in person here at school. Although Bryce is naturally shy, he makes an effort to participate and stay involved in classroom discussions.

The Pod 81 teachers recognized Kaylie Flanagan for taking ownership of her education. Kaylie is an excellent partner for group work and labs, always giving 100% effort to the group. When absent, it does not go unnoticed that she works extra hard to stay on top of her schoolwork.

Pod 82 has chosen Molly Summers as Student of the Month. She is a model student and citizen of KVMS and takes ownership of her education by completing all work on time and also keeping current even if absent or quarantined. Additionally, she is pleasant and friendly to all.

PE, Health, and APC would like to nominate Jaidyn Anderson as SOM for Ownership. Jaidyn has participated in Advanced Physical Conditioning since starting the class last year and has significantly improved in all of his fitness tests. His first chin-up & pull-up test scored 6 and 8. Now, Jaidyn has earned his way to 23 chin-ups & 18 pull-ups. Jaidyn also does a great job leading his peers in stretching and demonstrating new plyometrics or agility drills.

The Fine Arts department chose Patrick Brosch as student of the month for January. Patrick demonstrates ownership over his music education, frequently asking questions, challenging himself, and performing at a high level. He often elects to spend extra time practicing and perfecting his playing.

The Unified Arts department nominated Ashley Stasny as the January student of the month. Ashley demonstrates ownership by showing up every day to school ready to learn and willing to participate in class. Ashley isn’t afraid to help other students when needed or ask questions of a teacher to clarify.

The office staff has chosen Erin Ames as their January student of the month. Erin shows ownership by helping to plan and lead the Friends Of Rachel Club each month. She is kind and considerate, and is a great role model for her peers.