WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Science Department recently held their eighth annual science fair which returned to a fully live event after a year where the outside public was not allowed to view the projects in person.
Judges from KVMS and other schools within the corporation, as well as Assistant Superintendent Allisa Schnick, convened at the middle school where students from the advance science classes had worked whether alone or in pairs to design, research and investigate an issue approved by their science teachers.
The projects were judged individually on their own merits and not against each other. The approximately 100 projects were judged after school. Each presenter or team gave an oral report on their research to the judges, who then asked questions and observed their presentations. The judges used a rubric for each required element and could award a total of up to 100 points per project.
At the end of the judging period, parents and friends of the presenters were allowed into the Commons to admire their work.
Some students had worked on their projects since the beginning of school with all starting in the fall semester. All projects received a First, Second or Third place ribbons based upon their scores with the top three projects in each grade receiving additional honors and ribbons.
The Top Three, as well as selected other projects were also given the option of participating in the Regional Science Fair hosted by Notre Dame University.
The Overall Winners in each grade were: 6th Grade — (1st) Grant Duttlinger, (2nd) Kaia Hughes, (3rd) Lydia Bell and Julia Ketchum; 7th Grade — (1st) Jessica Beauchamp, (2nd) Keira Urbano and Ella Dixon, (3rd) Jill Hasara; and 8th Grade — (1st) Max Duttlinger, (2nd) Sophia LeGrand and Ashton Donnowitz, and (3rd) Elyce Gillette and Aubrey Stowers.