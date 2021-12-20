WHEATFIELD - The Kankakee Valley Junior Varsity Girls’ Basketball team lost its first game following an 11-game win streak against a very good Benton Central JV team in an early Saturday game, 48 – 43. The team had won 11 in a row after losing their opened to Crown Point.
Eight of the teams’ victories have been blowouts which triggered the new IHSAA basketball mercy rule which results in a running clock being initiated after the first half when one team has a lead of 35 points or more. The two losses, on the other hand, came by seven points or less.
KV got off to a good start, jumping out to an 8 – 0 lead. The young Lady Bisons soon evened it up and both teams traded points throughout the first half with neither team pulling ahead by more than one or two. They went into the break with BC up 25 – 24.
In the third, KV got down by six but rallied to go up by four. The teams continued to trade shots but the young Kougars held the lead into the late in the fourth. They were still up by two with two minutes left in play but that lead was erased after BC forced several turnovers to pull ahead. KV stalled at 43 while the Bisons crept up by six on the strength of five made foul shots by BC’s Avery Hardeback.
Scoring for the younger Lady Kougars was led by Olivia Plummer with nine, followed by Abigail Walstra and Juliet Starr who contributed eight and six, respectively. Eight Kats scored in the balanced effort. For the Lady Bisons. Liza Cooley put up 19 and Hardeback had 12 in the effort.