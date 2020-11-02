Monday: Meatloaf, mac and cheese, spinach, pear

Tuesday: Stuffed cabbage roll, roasted yellow squash, mashed potatoes, Waldorf fruit salad

Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day

Thursday: Beef fajitas, brown rice, sugar snap peas, quinoa confetti salad

Friday: Pork chop/cherry preserve, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cottage cheese, peaches

Caterer: Meals on Wheels (meals distributed at 11:30 a.m.)

½ pint of milk served with each meal

Menus are subject to change due to availability of food

Reserved your meals at the Rober A. Fase Senior Center, 987-79019

