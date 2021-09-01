JASPER COUNTY - On August 26, it was announced that Ryan and Marie Hilton of Jasper County had received the Excellence in Agriculture Award from the Indiana Farm Bureau. This recognition was part of the 2021 Young Farmers and Ag Professionals awards.
Candidates for the Excellence in Agriculture award were evaluated by two panels of judges based on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, as well as their involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations. The Indiana Farm Bureau honors members who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned, production agriculture operation.
Alongside the prestige of their award, the Hiltons will receive a John Deere Gator (courtesy of Farm Credit Services), a $3,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and an all-expenses paid trip to Atlanta, Georgia to compete at the American Farm Bureau annual convention in January, pending COVID-19 restrictions.
The Hilton family has been involved with the Indiana Farm Bureau since 2007, when Ryan first attended a Young Farmer and Ag professional conference. From there, he became a member of the County Farm Bureau Board in 2010, and he became co-chair with Marie in 2016 on the Young Farmer and Agriculture committee in their county. The couple became a part of the state committee in 2017-2019.
“Working with Farm Bureau has helped us to reach beyond our community by giving us the tools and experiences to do so,” said the Hiltons in an email interview. “A few years ago, we heard about Noah's Bandage Project from speaker Paul Long. After hearing the story of Noah we knew we wanted to do this with our own Young Farmers and Ag Professionals groups. At our annual conference we were able to collect hundreds of fun and colorful band-aids that we then donated to Riley's Children's Hospital in Indy.”
Ryan works for Belstra Milling Company, a feed mill and transport company that deals primarily with hogs. He has worked at the company for 15 years on the maintenance crew, delivering feed to farms, and currently as the livestock transport manager and logistics coordinator. Marie grew up on her family’s multi-generational seed corn farm in Valparaiso, and she holds a bachelor’s degree in education. For over six years, she has provided daycare for friends and neighbors in the farming community, as well as taking care of her own children. Marie was recently hired as an agricultural science teacher at Covenant Christian School.
“Ryan and I decided to apply for the Excellence in Ag award because it was something we’ve had our eye on for a long time,” said Marie. “Going through the application showed us how much involvement we really did have. When you look back through it all and write it all down, it really does show you what and who you’ve impacted throughout it.”
Every year, the Hiltons participate in creating Harvest Baskets for the local grain elevators in Jasper County, which are delivered during Farm Safety & Health week in September. They also sell milkshakes every fair week at the Jasper County Fair, using the proceeds to purchase 4-H livestock animals which are donated to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. Additionally, they purchase gifts for local Angel Trees and bring equipment to Touch-a-Tractor events at local schools and festivals in order to help educate and engage with the community.
“Being able to give back in our community and helping others whether it's through teaching about ag or helping those in need is what we enjoy most,” said the Hiltons.
The Hiltons have shared their intentions of starting their own livestock transport business within the next five years, as well as continuing their participation in their local county Farm Bureau branch as board members.
“We hope to continue to advocate for agriculture at the local, state and national levels,” said the Hiltons. “On our way to starting our new business, we hope to only be able to give back more in the community by creating more jobs, keeping the food supply chain unbroken, and giving back to our community that supports us.”