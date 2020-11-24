Menus for week of Dec. 7 – 11

Monday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, baby carrots, ginger snap cookies

Tuesday: Braised short ribs, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, orange

Wednesday: Sauteed steak and peppers, buttered barley, succotash, tossed salad/dressing

Thursday: Chicken Cordon Bleu, rice, zucchini and tomatoes, sweet potato salad

Friday: Herbed pork loin/gravy, red bliss potatoes, green peas, festive fruit salad

1/2 pint of milk served with each meal

Caterer: Meals on Wheals

Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food

Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte

219-987-7909 (Meals distributed at 11:30 a.m. CST)

