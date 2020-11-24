Menus for week of Dec. 7 – 11
Monday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, baby carrots, ginger snap cookies
Tuesday: Braised short ribs, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, orange
Wednesday: Sauteed steak and peppers, buttered barley, succotash, tossed salad/dressing
Thursday: Chicken Cordon Bleu, rice, zucchini and tomatoes, sweet potato salad
Friday: Herbed pork loin/gravy, red bliss potatoes, green peas, festive fruit salad
1/2 pint of milk served with each meal
Caterer: Meals on Wheals
Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food
Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte
219-987-7909 (Meals distributed at 11:30 a.m. CST)