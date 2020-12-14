Week of Dec. 21 - 25
Monday: Italian sausage, peppers and onions, potato quarters, peas and carrots
Tuesday: Pork in cream sauce, brown rice, green beans, pumpkin mousse
Wednesday: Bourbon chicken thigh, baked sweet potato, cauliflower, macaroni salad
Thursday: Closed for Christmas Eve
Friday: Closed for Christmas
1/2 pint milk served with each meal
Caterer: Meals on Wheels
Menus subject to change due to availability of food
Robert A. Fase Center, DeMotte — 219-987-2228
Meals distributed at 11:30 a.m.