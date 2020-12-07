Dec. 14-18

Monday: Meatloaf with sauce, mac and cheese, spinach, pear

Tuesday: Stuffed cabbage roll, roasted yellow squash, mashed potatoes, Waldorf fruit salad

Wednesday: Italian meatballs, parsley noodles, California veggie blend, shortbread cookie

Thursday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, sugar snap peas, quinoa confetti salad

Friday: Pork chop/cherry preserve, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cottage cheese, peaches

1/2 pint milk served with each meal

Caterer: Meals on Wheels

Menus subject to change due to availability of food

Robert A. Fase Center, DeMotte - 219-987-2228

Meals distributed at 11:30 a.m.

