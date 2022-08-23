The Farmer's Market always has a variety of fresh food items, crafts, hot sandwiches and more each
Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the south side of the Court House square, an added event will take place at 5 p.m. The Jasper County Community Services' Line Dancers will be performing.
This group of ladies meets each week for Line Dance Classes at the Rensselaer Senior Center. Margaret Stump has been the senior center line dance instructor for many years encouraging exercise through line dancing.
A wide range of ages makes up the line dance group.
"We are excited that these active ladies are supporting the Farmer's Market and the Senior Center in sharing a selection of dance and music choices for everyone's enjoyment," stated Executive Director Sharon Colee.
Bring a lawn chair, sit in the shade of the courthouse trees, support the local Farmer's Market vendors and enjoy the music and line dancing. Purchase market items, sandwiches and snacks as the line dancers perform. It’s a wonderful way to spend an end of summer evening.