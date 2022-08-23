JCCS Line Dancers

The JCCS Line Dancers perform at the Rensselaer Farmer's Market on the courthouse square.

 Photo Provided

The Farmer's Market always has a variety of fresh food items, crafts, hot sandwiches and more each 

Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the south side of the Court House square, an added event will take place at 5 p.m.  The Jasper County Community Services' Line Dancers will be performing.   

