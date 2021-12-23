DEMOTTE — In keeping with the holiday spirit of giving, the third grade students at DeMotte Elementary School collected supplies and donations for the Jasper County Animal Shelter instead of exchanging gifts.
This is a tradition for the third graders that has been held for six years, according to Julie Nomanson, a teacher at DeMotte Elementary School.
“Our third graders choose to do this every year in lieu of a gift exchange,” said Nomanson. “They could normally buy two $5 gifts to exchange, but with our grade, we try to give back. The shelter gives us a list of the things that they’re in need of, and we go off of that.”
Shelter employees brought their pets from home in order to show the children the good that their donations are doing. One of the animals, a 2-year-old border collie mix named Wyatt, was rescued from the shelter by one of the employees.
The children were delighted and slightly intimidated by another pet, a 17-year-old tortoise named Smiley, who is a frequent guest at these presentations.
Mark Sinclair, the director of the Jasper County Animal Shelter and Chief Animal Control Officer, delivered a presentation to the children on key elements of dog safety and how to care for outside dogs during colder weather.
He highlighted the importance of approaching strange dogs with caution, advising the children to not run away from aggressive dogs, as they will chase; instead, he recommended the children back away slowly until they are at a safe distance and yell for an adult. He passed around several bite-prevention gloves for the children to feel as he demonstrated several tools the animal control officers use to capture strays.
Sinclair went on to discuss the importance of having dogs vaccinated against rabies, as well as providing outdoor dogs with shelter from inclement weather. According to Indiana state law, outdoor dogs must be provided with a three-walled, roofed structure to protect them from the elements. Sinclair also recommended having a running source of water for outdoor dogs, so that it does not freeze over.
Outdoor dogs are recommended to have rotating connectors on chain or cables, so that there is little danger of choking or being caught.
The Jasper County Animal Shelter has been under construction following an incident in May of 2021, wherein the front wall of the building was destroyed.
“Somebody ran into the front door back in May and moved the front wall about two and a half feet in,” Sinclair recalled. “Next to the front door is the cat room, so we haven’t had cats for several months. It’s at the tail-end now of being rebuilt, and we should be back in full operation by the first of the year.”
He remarked on the importance of the elementary school’s donation to the shelter, as well as the legacy of giving the school has established.
“This is our biggest donation of the year, every year,” he said. “These kids always give us a ton of stuff. Other organizations donate to us, but we get the most by far from these guys. We have a donation box outside of the shelter, and they can drop it off there or call us. We have a list at the shelter of things that we need.”