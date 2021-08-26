JASPER - The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) started on July 1, 2020, and began its initiative of tourism, branding, and business retention. As they begin their second year, they’re hoping to share what they’ve achieved with the public at large and give insight into what they’re hoping to do with their sponsors and partners.
On August 25, they held a meeting in Rensselaer, hosted by Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of IDDC, and Amy Howell, director of marketing and communications. The presentation focused largely on retaining college graduates who attended universities in-state, as well as encouraging families and prospective homeowners to move to Indiana.
The mantra of the IDDC is an adaptation of a quote from Maura Gast’s Destination Management Cycle: “If we build a visit-able state, we’ve built a live-able state. If we build a live-able state, we’ve built a work-able state. If we build a work-able state, we’ve built a locate-able state for employers. It all starts with a visit.”
According to research done by stakeholders in the IDDC, non-residents have nearly no perception of Indiana on a cultural level. Visitors to Indiana are often driving through on the way to their destinations, rather than coming to spend their time and money in-state.
Howell shared that, from a marketing perspective, this is a “good problem to have,” because it allows them to create a new public image for the state. The IDDC has begun working to increase interest in business, travel, and tourism by working with businesses and organizations across the state to create innovative ways to draw public attention.
One of the IDDC’s attempts to draw in future Indiana residents is the “Hoosiers by Choice” website, which features video journals and testimonials by Hoosiers that originally came from out of state. It is an attempt to give a personal note to the largely PR-based media surrounding the IDDC.
The IDDC teamed up with the Department of Natural Resources to provide tourists and residents of Indiana with a questmap of state parks, waterfalls, reservoirs, and inns through the Indiana State Nature Passport. The program currently includes 59 properties throughout the state, and users are able to check in via GPS if they visit each site in order to earn prizes.
In a collaboration with Indiana Foodways, IDDC created the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, which provides users with access to over 260 restaurants across Indiana. The restaurants are separated into 21 Culinary Trails according to their primary (food service/genre). Similarly to the Nature Passport, users are able to check in via GPS at each location and earn prizes.
The IDDC will be holding meetings in 14 locations across the state regarding their initiative and the opportunities for communities to get involved. The future meeting sites and times are listed below, but there is limited availability for attendance. Those wishing to attend may reserve a seat at the IDDC’s website.
Scheduled Meetings -
August 31, 2021: Washington (10 am - 11:30 am ET)
August 31, 2021: Greencastle (3:30 pm - 5 pm ET)
September 1, 2021: Muncie (10 am - 11:30 am ET)
September 2, 2021: Greensburg(10 am - 11:30 am ET)
September 2, 2021: Seymour (3:30 pm - 5 pm ET)
September 13, 2021: Jeffersonville (3:30 pm - 5 pm ET)
September 14, 2021: Kokomo (10 am - 11:30 am ET)
September 14, 2021: South Bend (4 pm - 5:30 pm ET)
September 16, 2021: Fort Wayne (3 pm - 4:30 pm ET)