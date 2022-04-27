DEMOTTE - The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Touch of Dutch Festival & Parade. It is set to take place on Saturday, August 13th at Spencer Park in DeMotte. This year’s theme is “Hometown Spirit” and returning as Title Sponsor is DeMotte State Bank.
Hometown Spirit means we are asking businesses, organizations and residents to bring their best representation of what their hometown spirit looks like. What best represents them and their offering to our hometown? Speaking of spirit, a contest will be promoted this Spring leading up to the festival where Businesses are encouraged to dress up their business storefront to show some Dutch culture. “We will be promoting the town-wide Dutch decorations on social media to get people from other communities to drive through DeMotte and feel the excitement of the Touch of Dutch Festival” said Chamber Executive Director, Diva Rish. Voting will take place prior to the Touch of Dutch Festival and winners will be announced at the festival. "We will also be selling raw wooden shoes for businesses or residents to decorate with Dutch flare" added Rish. "There will be a Facebook contest for these creations, and a display of all decorated wooden shoes will be displayed at the festival and the winner will also be announced that day." Wooden shoes are available for purchase at the Chamber office, call for details 987-5800 or e-mail info@demottechamber.org.
The festival will begin on Saturday, August 13th at 9:00am with food, crafters, car show and family fun activities welcoming guests at Spencer Park. The Touch of Dutch Parade will take place on Halleck St. (Rte. 231) at 10am starting at Ace Hardware and working its way south to Fieldhouse Ford. Don’t forget, Halleck St. will be closed on Saturday from 9:30 am until the end of the parade, around noon.
Immediately following the parade, around 11:45am, a special opening ceremony led by Pastor Ed van Wijk from the DeMotte United Methodist Church who will give an invocation in Dutch and English and performances of Dutch and American National anthems will take place. The KV Marching Band, under the direction of Nick Boersma, will also perform during the opening ceremony.
The Indiana Ballet Theatre will again perform the Dutch dancing in the parade and move over to Spencer Park to perform some more dancing that everyone knows and loves.
Craft vendors and specialty food vendors will be servicing the festival with all types of goodies. Boy Scout Troop 157 will be making oliebollen for festival guests and the DeMotte Christian Schools will bring in authentic Dutch pastries, as usual, as a fundraiser for their organizations. St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus will graciously serve our Beer Garden again and will be open Saturday from noon until 10pm. The Chamber is currently searching for a corn hole group to bring a corn hole tournament to the Beer Garden again this year. If you know someone who would like to organize this portion of the festival, contact Diva at 219-405-6840.
Free, LIVE music will perform at the bandshell from noon until 9:00pm. Artists performing this year will be Seldom Told, Steel Country Band and NAWTY. Coming LIVE to the stage from 5:00pm-6:00pm is DeMotte native, comedian, Ryan Niemiller. Ryan is a 2000 graduate of KVHS and performed in 2019 on NBC’s hit tv show, America’s Got Talent. Ryan went all the way to the semi-finals and will be returning home for our Hometown Spirit Festival! Ryan’s performance is sponsored by the Jasper County Tourism Commission.
Kid’s entertainment for the event will include family games and bounce houses by Colby Event Services, face painting and balloon artistry by Twist & Smile Balloons too. Mission Escape
Room from Chesterton, IN will have a portable Escape Room on festival grounds which will be free for anyone to experience. The theme for this escape room is “Save Grandpa’s Candy Shop”. An escape room is a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to complete the objectives at hand. Players are given a set time limit to unveil the secret plot which is hidden within the rooms. The Car Show returns this year and will go from 9am-3pm on Saturday with awards presented to over 20 different classes.
Rick Klompmaker from Michigan will be demonstrating the art of wooden shoe carving and visiting with guests. He is also expected to bring some authentic Dutch souvenirs for purchase.
There is no admission to the Touch of Dutch Festival. There is plenty of free parking, with a lot of handicap and elderly parking available. Free giveaways from local businesses will take place at the Chamber booth under the big pavilion and be sure to stop at the Chamber booth to purchase an official Touch of Dutch t-shirt. Additionally, if you wear a previous year Touch of Dutch souvenir t-shirt you could win a prize!
Other sponsored events include the 5K Walk & Run Rotary Ramble, sponsored by the DeMotte Rotary on Saturday morning. Trophies for this event are wooden shoes directly from the Netherlands. To obtain Rotary Ramble info, or for an application, e-mail rotaryramble@hotmail.com. The DeMotte United Methodist Church will serve their popular pancakes and sides at the Church from 7-10am.
Saturday’s events will end with a NIPSCO sponsored fireworks display at dusk.
There is family fun around every corner at this nearly 50-year-old tradition.
Photos will document the day’s activities and can be seen on the official Touch of Dutch Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/touchofdutch. Photos from past year's Parade & Festival can be viewed there now.
Parade entry forms and festival vendor applications are available at www.DemotteChamber.org/touch-of-dutch.
The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce can be contacted at 219-987-5800 or info@demottechamber.org.