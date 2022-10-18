This weekend, the 21st annual Hebron Haunted House is going to be bringing in the spooky season. Come see your favorite Stephen King stories brought to life by a region favorite. Raising funds for the Hebron Lions’ Club Angel Tree since 2001, the annual Hebron Haunted House has raised over $125,000 for the community over the last two decades. Come on out to let us turn your fright into holiday delight!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.