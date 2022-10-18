This weekend, the 21st annual Hebron Haunted House is going to be bringing in the spooky season. Come see your favorite Stephen King stories brought to life by a region favorite. Raising funds for the Hebron Lions’ Club Angel Tree since 2001, the annual Hebron Haunted House has raised over $125,000 for the community over the last two decades. Come on out to let us turn your fright into holiday delight!

