HEBRON - As of September 1, the Christian education organization Every Child Ministries (ECM) has founded a total of 5,025 Sunday schools across the Congo.
ECM was founded In Hebron in 1985 by John and Lorella Rouster after a mission trip to the Congo, where Lorella had held Sunday school for the families of multiple villages at Mission Nkara. After 36 years of operation, the organization estimates they are able to reach 402,000 children weekly through Sunday school programs that began with their aid.
The organization works closely with teachers and volunteers in Africa to train educators and provide them with ECM curriculum that is updated annually according to the needs of the communities. Materials, including Bibles, are translated into the native languages of the region in order to make them accessible to all students.
Beyond education, the organization has many other outreach initiatives, including founding vocational programs, children’s homes and boarding schools, and medical care programs for disabled children.
Lorella is currently heading a new initiative through ECM, called the Congo Mwinda Project, which is an effort to translate Bibles and Bible lessons for children in the Congo into their native languages. Lorella works to translate the materials into Kikongo, and they are then shared with teachers in the Congo who translate the materials into Tshiluba and Lingala for easier access.