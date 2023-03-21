DAVENPORT, IA — Macy Green of Monticello, has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2023 trimester in the General Science, Bachelor of Science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
-
Former Jasper County judge and his former assistant enter guilty pleas in White County
-
DeMotte man faces arson, attempted murder charges
-
Former Jasper County judge and his former assistant enter guilty pleas in White County
-
DeMotte woman facing multitude of drug charges
-
Moolenaar recognized for 20+ years with Wheatfield PD