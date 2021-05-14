DeMOTTE — The Good Neighbor Food Pantry will add another time slot for food pick up.
Starting May 26, the last Wednesday of the every month, from 5-7 p.m., will be available for those who cannot come during morning hours. The pantry will continue to be open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It is located at 715 7th St. SW, behind Casey’s General Store, DeMotte.
Good Neighbor Food Pantry is a non-profit organization serving the Jasper County residents of DeMotte and Fair Oaks. Bring two forms of identification including a utility bill. Proxy papers are available at the pantry for those who cannot come themselves.
Good Neighbor Food Pantry officials thank the community for their continued support and commitment to helping neighbors.
For more information call 219-987-3025 or follow them on Facebook for current information.