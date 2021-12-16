DEMOTTE — The Fairchild House recently hosted its annual Holiday Tea, welcoming guests for an event with food, door prizes, and other gifts.
The house was all decked out for Christmas, as it welcomed both old and new friends who enjoyed savory hors d’ouevres, and sweet treats. The event was complete with guest maitre d’ Greg Michelin welcoming the ladies at the door.
During the afternoon Pat Kopanda, a board member, did a short reading recalling childhood memories from her own past.
Three gift baskets, a ceramic snowman cookie jar along with a gift certificate to services at Cutting Edge Salon & Spa, and two fresh pies were gifted to guests. An extra special door prize was a $100 gift certificate from Edward Jones Financial Advisors of DeMotte to be enjoyed at Another Season. Along with Edward Jones Financial Advisors and Cutting Edge Salon & Spa, other donors of gifts included a small painting and birdhouse by Priscilla Knopf, pies by Judy Crawford, and the baskets from the Fairchild House board members. Lucky recipients of gifts included Lillian Karr, Cindy Dooge, Becky Randolph, JoAnn Milde, and Catie Cavanaugh.
Proceeds from the Holiday Tea go to the upkeep of the Fairchild House. If you are interested in visiting or using the Fairchild House for your upcoming event, please call Pat at 219-987-3403.