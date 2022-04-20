DEMOTTE - The DeMotte Parks Department held their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 in Spencer Park tot he delight of the hundreds of kids (and their parents). Thousands of colorful plastic eggs littered the grassy area in front of the band shell and the kids lined up by age group to take a crack at gathering as many as they could.
Admission to the event was three canned goods to be donated to the Food Pantry or $1 but even those were waved if necessary as it was all about the kids. Each participant got a goody bag and all of the eggs they could gather, some containing candy, and others containing slips of paper that corresponded to prizes on the stage. One slip even awarded a new bicycle.
Children were broken into three age groups, 0 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 10, with the eggs completely replenished between each "hunt." All three age groups seemed equally happy to run through the grass scooping up everything in sight. Children were welcome whether they lived in DeMotte or not.
The Easter Bunny (Emily Yost) was also there, ready to take pictures, shake hands and high-five the young participants. Some were delighted, some were in awe and some were a little afraid of the larger-than-life bunny with the big smile.
Donations to the hunt were made by Hoosier Daddy's Ice Cream, Pizza Hunt, McDonalds of DeMotte, Quiznos and Sycamore Drive-in and all of the man-power needed to fill eggs, distribute them and run the event was made up of community volunteers.
All in all, everyone agreed that the event was eggstrordinary!