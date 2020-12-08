DEMOTTE — The Fase Senior Center is taking time to reflect on the past year as 2020 comes to a close. There is a celebration in the hearts of those involved with this dream of a digital sign in front of the Fase Senior Center. The Fase Senior and Education Center is located on Route 10, which is a highly traveled highway and a visible location for a display sign. The Fase Center believes strongly that providing beneficial programming and announcements is important to the community. Having a digital sign that is a permanent means of display, not affected by weather extremities, and a more concise means of providing information is beneficial.
The new sign now stands to represent the generosity, hard work and support from participants, grantees, donors, and the county through the COVID Cares Act. The project to replace an original damaged sign began at the end of 2018. Fundraising efforts began in January 2019 from bake sales, soup, pie and ice cream sales, t-shirt events, craft fairs, a car wash, concerts, and other events that took place to raise money. A digital sign was quite an endeavor to even consider due to cost.
ICU Sign Solutions’ President Larry Yurko began working with JCCS to assist in choosing a sign to meet the needs and budget of the project. Seniors at the Fase Center, as well as staff, were determined to reach this goal. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the closing of businesses and the JCCS Senior Centers in March of 2020. Fundraising efforts came to a halt.
Prior to the closing, funds had been obtained through generous senior participants. The Jasper Newton Foundation supported these efforts with a $1,000 grant toward the project. An anonymous senior center participant brought in a check for $1,000, stating, “We need this sign.” The sign was important to many.
A sign of this design will provide a means of outreach to the community through announcement of events and important communication for the community, as well as the Fase Senior Center. Sharon Colee, JCCS executive director shared, “What seemed like an unreachable goal became a reality due to the generosity of so many individuals. A special thank you is extended to everyone that gave of their time and donation. A special thank you to Elmer Liebbe, Robert Stubblefield, Knights of Columbus #14368 of DeMotte, concert musicians Nelson Wynn and the Miracles, anonymous donors, and others that continued to support this dream.
“The diligence, creativity and will to find a way to achieve a goal is one of the key components of JCCS employees,” stated Colee. “The Fase Senior Center staff never gave up in seeking new ways to raise funds and to believe in a project that would provide outreach and a connection between the community and the Fase Senior Center.”
Working with limitations that resulted in success is a journey well traveled and a dream that became a reality. Charlene Perov, Fase Center Site manager, Kathy Beeham, site assistant, and Tammy Ponder, bus driver with JCCS Transportation all wish to share words of thanks to everyone. “We are celebrating this dream with you!”
To learn more about the Fase Senior Center, the programs and opportunities call the center at 219-987-7909.