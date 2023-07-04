The first of September is only two months away, and it is the deadline for all 501 (c) 3 not for profit groups to submit their grant applications to the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving for funding.
In the past grants have gone to diverse groups, including Keener Township Fire Dept., Little League and Soccer League, DeMotte Elementary School, DeMotte Christian School, KVHS Tech classes, DeMotte Historical Society, Fase Senior Center, and Valley Community Players.
Individual teachers are also eligible for grants to help fund a onetime classroom project.
Grants are awarded for $200 up to $2,000. Every dollar paid into the DeMottte Women’s Circle of Giving through annual membership fees of $100 is paid back out in these grants to the community.
Grant applications and more info about the easy grant writing process may be obtained by contacting Charlotte at 219-987-6320; and online through the Jasper Newton Foundation at: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org