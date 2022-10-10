DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving met at the Fairchild House to award this year’s grants to a range of community organizations. Three grants were distributed in amounts of $1,000 to $2,500.

The awardees included the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of 65 pieces of support cribbing devices used at accident sites to protect firefighters and patients from vehicle tip overs, and to facilitate patient extrication. The cribbing supports are made of resins and polymers so they are impervious to oil, gasoline and other fluid penetration, thus ensuring many years of use.

