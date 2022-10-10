DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving met at the Fairchild House to award this year’s grants to a range of community organizations. Three grants were distributed in amounts of $1,000 to $2,500.
The awardees included the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of 65 pieces of support cribbing devices used at accident sites to protect firefighters and patients from vehicle tip overs, and to facilitate patient extrication. The cribbing supports are made of resins and polymers so they are impervious to oil, gasoline and other fluid penetration, thus ensuring many years of use.
The second grant was to the Valley Community Players to help defray costs of scripts for the free outdoor summer play, and also the summer musical, presented in the KVHS auditorium.
The third grant was awarded to the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce to help pay for the Saturday entertainment for next year’s Touch of Dutch celebration. The band will be “Mr. Funnyman,” a well known regional band with 11 band members entertaining.
In awarding these grants, the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving continues to demonstrate the power of philanthropy in our hometown, as each grant benefits members of our community. To qualify for a grant an organization must be a not-for-profit 501 (c) 3, and submit a grant application annually by Sept. 1 .
Founded in 2003, the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving is the oldest county wide circle of philanthropy. It has awarded to date over $78,000 in grants. It fulfills its mission statement: To improve the town of DeMotte and make it a better place in which to live, learn, and work through personal philanthropy, thus celebrating the power of women.
With membership dues at only $100 yearly, and just two meetings a year, it could not be easier to make a huge impact in our hometown, as every dollar collected in members’ dues annually is paid back out into the community. If you are interested in learning more about joining the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving or you need more information about grant applications, please call Charlotte at 219-987-6320, or online at: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org.