The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce is proud to offer a $1000 college scholarship to business bound high school seniors.
Eligible students must be a 2022 graduating student of KV High School or Covenant Christian High School. The student should also have a C average or higher and be pursuing a business related major. The application process should include a paragraph about why the student has chosen a business-related field of study. A reference letter from a teacher, employer, community leader or organization is also helpful.
Applications can be filled out online at the Chamber website,
www.DemotteChamber.org/scholarship-2. Deadline is April 30, 2022.