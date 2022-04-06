DEMOTTE - On Saturday, Apr. 2, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet at the Farmhouse restaurant at Fair Oaks.
The meeting was started with an exercise in team building and trust, led by chamber board member Jeff Martin, associate pastor at Calvary Assembly of God and director of the Connection Center. Attendees were led through several activities to encourage listening and critical thinking before the dinner and presentation began.
While on the topic of lifting and engaging the community, the chamber board members looked to other members of neighboring chambers from Jasper County, who were in attendance. Samantha Joslyn, a practicing attorney and former Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce president, spoke on the conversations that have been happening between Jasper County chambers.
“In the last year, [the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce] decided it was important, coming out of COVID, to begin opening conversations, not only with other organizations but also other Chambers within Jasper County, recognizing that, for Jasper County to be as strong as it can be, we need to work together,” she said. “We have begun talking about how we can collaborate and support each other's businesses to make where we live the best place that it can be.”
Several members of the DeMotte Chamber were presented with milestone awards for maintaining membership for a number of decades. Recipients included: the DeMotte United Methodist Church, which has been in DeMotte for 135 years; the DeMotte Christian Schools, for 75 years; Brothers Broadcasting, for 35 years; and Grace Fellowship, for 30 years.
Diva Rish, Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce president, who organized the event, spoke on upcoming events that are staples in the Jasper County and DeMotte communities.
“The Chamber works with the Kankakee Valley Middle School to get volunteers for ‘Adulting Day,’” she shared. “We need 50-60 volunteers to pull this off for the middle schoolers. If you’re interested in volunteering, it is on May 18 at the middle school. We have a couple of different sessions. If you haven’t done it, it’s fun, and it is interesting to see how these young students see life.”
We are also bringing the Touch of Dutch festival back, just like it used to be, with its booths, vendors, the car show, and family entertainment.”