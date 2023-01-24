Broyles honored for fall semester academic success

KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor's list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.

