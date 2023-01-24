Broyles honored for fall semester academic success
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor's list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Alexis Kate Broyles of DeMotte is listed.
Students from area are on Manchester University Fall 2022 Undergraduate Dean's List
NORTH MANCHESTER, IND. — Manchester University congratulates 322 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The following students are on the list:
Jillian Adamczyk of Hebron, majoring in Excercise Science & Fitness
Juliana Barlog of Demotte, majoring in Accounting
Alexander Gronkiewicz of Wheatfield majoring in Biology-Chemistry and Biology
Alisyn Risner of Wheatfield, majoring in Elementary Education
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in Psychology
Undergratuate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean's List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean's List.
Hudson completes Trine University degree
ANGOLA, IN — Michael Hudson of Hebron completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Fall 2022 semester.
Hudson earned a degree in Electrical Engineering at Trine.