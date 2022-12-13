Terri Roach of Wheatfield awarded Colburn Scholarship at Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER — Terri Roach of Wheatfield has been awarded the Donald L. Colburn Scholarship at Manchester University.
Terri Roach of Wheatfield awarded Colburn Scholarship at Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER — Terri Roach of Wheatfield has been awarded the Donald L. Colburn Scholarship at Manchester University.
A graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, Roach is majoring in Psychology at the campus in North Manchester, Indiana.
This endowed scholarship fund was established by former students of Donald L. Colburn in appreciation for his 30 years of teaching in the Psychology Department and for his unique manner of interpreting the clinical process and facilitating field experiences in clinical settings. Priority consideration is given to junior or senior students with outstanding academic ability in psychology who show promise of a career in a clinical or educational setting.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
