LA MIRADA, CA - Megan de Jong was named to Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence.

de Jong from Demotte, a Business Administration major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean's list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

