Former long-time DeMotte resident, John H. Pruis, is turning 90 on Nov. 1. With the current pandemic, in lieu of a party to celebrate this milestone, the family is requesting friends and family shower him with cards. Please send cards to: John H. Pruis, 2899 S. Grasshill Rd. #179, Brookline Station, MO 65619.
Celebrating 90th birthday
Cheri Shelhart
