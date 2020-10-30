John Prius

Celebrating his 90th birthday, John Prius' family is asking friends and family to send birthday cards.

Former long-time DeMotte resident, John H. Pruis, is turning 90 on Nov. 1. With the current pandemic, in lieu of a party to celebrate this milestone, the family is requesting friends and family shower him with cards. Please send cards to: John H. Pruis, 2899 S. Grasshill Rd. #179, Brookline Station, MO 65619.