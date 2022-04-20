WHEATFIELD — Bits n’ Pieces 4-H Club in Wheatfield will hold a chicken and pork chop dinner on Saturday, April 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Wheatfield.
The chicken and chops are being prepared by Remington Poultry and proceeds from the dinner benefit the Bits n’ Pieces Club. This is the club’s annual fundraiser and money is used to purchase awards and fund activities and trips.
The cost is $10 per dinner for adults and $5 for kids five and under. You can purchase tickets at the door or from a club member. If you would like to purchase tickets in advance, call 219-863-9913.