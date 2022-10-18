The annual Belstra Milling pork loin dinner fundraiser for the American Cancer Society was held Oct. 1 in the mill parking lot.
The Belstra team said, “We wish to thank the employees, Belstra family members and friends who gave of their time to plan and work the day of the event. Also we say a big “THANK YOU” to our community and fellow DeMotte businesses who made it possible for us to take in over $5,500 all of which went directly to the American Cancer Society. Many of us have been touched with a cancer diagnosis either personally or a family member and we understand that a cure must be found. Because we lost our co-owner, Max Belstra, to this disease we will continue to try and make a difference with this annual event. Hope to see you next year.”