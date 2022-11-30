Sorrowful Mother Church will be hosting our Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. We are strongly encouraging all who come to make a food or monetary donation to our Food Pantry which is presently serving over 175 families every Saturday this holiday season. Just open your trunk or hatch, and we will gladly accept your donation of non-perishable food items. We will be serving hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies in our Parish Hall. You can also stop by to see St. Nick and take a picture with him! We look forward to another special evening, reflecting on the Birth of our Savior!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.