DEMOTTE — The Fase Senior Center had a day of excitement and thankfulness with the arrival of the long awaited large digital electronic sign as it arrived Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving. In December of 2018 meetings, discussions and the sharing of the idea to purchase a digital sign to be placed along Route 10 in front of the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte began. Following the destruction of a small mobile white board sign, the need developed further.
The idea of a large digital sign that would allow visible display, of not only senior center announcements, but community and county awareness announcements of programs, services, events and emergency outreach display developed.
Jasper County Community Services Executive Director Sharon Colee stated, “What seemed an impossible and far reaching goal of meeting the costs of obtaining a sign such as this, proved a success thanks to so many individuals and opportunities. Fundraising efforts began in January of 2019. I.C.U. Sign Solutions has begun the installation of the Watchfire Sign and will complete after the Thanksgiving holiday. Watch for more updates for completion and acknowledgement of those that made what seemed a far-reaching project a success. The Fase Center staff conveyed they want to acknowledge and thank those that have provided one more reason to give thanks this holiday season.”
A dedication is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, at 3:45 p.m.