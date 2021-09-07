DEMOTTE - The Fairchild House is now home to one of the town’s oldest school house bells that once summoned students to class in DeMotte.
The bell, which was gifted to the Fairchild House by its most recent owners, the family of Helen and the late Virgil Barker, was first sandblasted and repainted by Andy Andree, a member of the Fairchild House board. A pole was sunk into a cement base, and the bell was lifted onto its new hanging support by Cheever’s Towing & Recovery, with owners and operators Richard Rose and his son Hunter donating their expertise and services.
The bell now hangs in the front of the Fairchild House and joins an impressive list of town artifacts donated to the house for exhibition and enjoyment by DeMotte’s residents and guests who visit the property. Andree expressed hope that the bell will be rung during town celebrations and parties. To emphasize its new home, Andree gave the bell’s rope an inaugural pull, and the bell rang out in its rich tone.