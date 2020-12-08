4-H enrollment season is here!
Tis the season for 4-H enrollment! Our existing and future 4-H members are busy picking out what club to join and projects they want to learn more about in the upcoming 4-H year. 4-H is open to all youth in grades 3-12 with an annual cost of $20 per youth. Our Mini 4-H program is available for our 1st and 2nd graders and is free to join.
The Jasper County 4-H has 16 different 4-H Clubs across the county that meet regularly to keep members up to date on 4-H happenings and provide a safe and fun environment to make new friends and to learn about a variety of topics. Our 4-H Clubs also do many different community service projects throughout the year.
With over 60 4-H projects offered in Jasper County, surely there is a project that sparks an interest in you. Our livestock, animal, and pet projects are popular but if you do not have animals or livestock, it’s no problem! We have a variety of projects that cover a range of interests and some of the most popular ones include Electric, Photography, Plastic Building Blocks (Legos), Foods, Farm Toy Scene, and many more!
See a list of our clubs and projects on the Purdue Extension website at: https://www.extension.purdue.edu/Jasper
Enroll in 4-H! Visit our enrollment website by January 15th to select your club and 4-H projects to begin your wonderful 4-H experience. The website to enroll is: https://v2.4honline.com
Questions about the 4-H program can be directed to the Jasper County Purdue Extension Office at 219-866-5741 or email Anna Williams at williaak@purdue.edu
4-H Scholarships available
One of the many benefits of being a 4-H member in Indiana is being eligible for 4-H Scholarships. Indiana 4-H Foundation offers multiple scholarships and more than $125,000 was awarded state wide last year! Below are the scholarships available:
Senior Year Scholarship: Available to 4-H members in their senior year of high school. Selection is based on the member’s overall 4-H achievement.
Club Scholarship: Available to 4-H members entering Purdue University, as a freshman or transfer student, majoring in the College of Agriculture or select majors listed on the application of the College of Health and Human Sciences. Applicants must also have their FAFSA on file by March 1. (Reminder scholarship is due Jan. 25)
Accomplishment Scholarship: Available to 4-H Members in grades 10-12 of high school and the year immediately following high school graduation. See categories available on the website and application.
Laurenz Greene Memorial Excellence in 4-H Horticulture Scholarship: Available to 4-H members entering Purdue University Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture pursuing an undergraduate degree in Horticulture, Turf Management and Science, Sustainable Food and Farming Systems or Landscape Architecture. Applicants must have studied at least four years horticulture and/or plant science related subject matter/project through Indiana 4-H Youth Development. Selection is based on the member’s overall 4-H achievement.
For more information and how to apply please visit the Purdue Extension website at: https://extension.purdue.edu/4h/pages/scholarships.aspx
Applications are due by Jan. 25, and must be submitted through the 4Honline website.
Interested in becoming a 4-H volunteer?
Our 4-H program is always looking for motivated adults who have a passion for 4-H to volunteer for our program. Currently, we are most in need of 4-H project leaders. Project Leaders are there to assist our youth in learning more about the project area and to answer any questions. It is highly encouraged for our project leaders to host a workshop that includes hands on activities related to that project or have guest speakers present. If you have some knowledge in a project area that you would like to pass on to others, please volunteer! For any questions or further information on how to volunteer, please contact Anna Williams at williaak@purdue.edu or 219-866-5741.
Below are some projects in need of leaders:
Aerospace
Arts & Crafts
Beekeeping
Child Development
Collections
Communications
Computer
Consumer Clothing
Creative Writing
Entomology
Exploring My World
Floriculture
Foods
Forestry
Geology
Gift Wrapping
Health
Home Environment
Microwave Cooking
Photography
Recycling
Scrapbooking
Sewing
Shooting Sports
Small Engines
Soil & Water Conservation
Sports
Sportfishing
Weather & Climate Sciences
Wildlife
Woodworking