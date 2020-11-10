Why should you join 4-H? Let’s hear from a couple of our current Jasper County 4-H Members so you read about their 4-H experience!
Kelsey Kohlhagen
4-H Club: Union Country Clovers
Years in 4-H: 9 years
School: Rensselaer Central High School
School Grade: 11
Favorite 4-H Project: Ag Tractor
Best 4-H Memory: Working the Junior Leader’s Pop Stand
What you love about 4-H: I love how the opportunities are endless and there is a lot of outreach to the community.
Why should others join: 4-H has a wide variety of projects and opportunities for everyone. It teaches you many valuable life skills and improves your leadership skills.
Peter Brummel
I belong to the Hoosier Scholars 4-H group which is based out of Wheatfield. Our club’s leader is Mrs. Umlauf, who also teaches music to many of the kids in our club. Mrs. Umlauf encourages club members to practice their speech skills by doing demonstrations of various 4-H projects. For the past year, Immanuel URC in Demotte has generously hosted our club meetings. The Hoosier Scholars 4-H club has fun events throughout the year, such as hayrides, bowling, and days at the park. I’ve been part of Hoosier Scholars for all nine years. Being a junior in home school, 4-H provides a community to interact with.
My favorite 4-H project is "Collections." At the fair, I display a book containing photographs of my extensive rock collection, which has thousands of specimens from around the world. Recently I have added to my collection by 3-D printing rare hominid fossils from around the world. Every year I add around 50 specimens to the book. Each entry includes a photograph and description of the rock, fossil, or mineral.
Among others, I have participated in the geology, communications, creative writing, and dog projects.
I make memories every year when I go to the fairgrounds. I enjoy wandering the 4-H display buildings with friends to see all the projects.
One reason why I enjoy 4-H, is that it enables me to study topics I’m interested in. My passion for geology has been fueled by 4-H, in which I’ve been able to research and display projects. My 3-D printing of human and ape bones has led to me getting in contact with a PHD scientist who is currently studying the topic of human origins.
I would encourage others to join 4-H for two reasons. First, it allows you to find areas of interest and develop those skills. Second, I like the 4-H community, through which I’ve met many friends.
To join the Jasper County 4-H program please visit the enrollment site at: https://v2.4honline.com.