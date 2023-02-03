What’s your legacy?
A phrase we’ve come to love here at your Community Foundation of White County, we are committed to honoring our visionary donors and sharing their stories for generations to come. Whether those legacies were forged from a deep commitment to community, to an organization, or to a general cause, we can help our donors craft a gift to reflect their greatest passions.
Some individuals hope to leave a charitable gift behind in their will or estate to continue sharing their commitment long after they’ve entered a new heavenly journey. At the Community Foundation, leaving a legacy gift can be accomplished in a variety of ways, offering you flexibility and personally tailored service in your giving.
CFWC accepts a wide range of gifts beyond your dollars and checkbook; we accept stock, life insurance, real estate, mutual funds, or we can even help you create a charitable remainder trust to provide a stream of revenue during your lifetime can that be designated to support your charity(s) of choice after you pass. And as a nationally accredited community foundation by the National Council on Foundations, we adhere to strict policies and guidelines that direct how your gifts are managed, providing peace of mind to our donors and their families.
We understand that choosing the right giving path can sometimes be intimidating. Often, we are delighted to work together with your professional advisors to help you determine the most financially sound path toward fulfilling your philanthropic aspirations, because as a community organization, we know that the greatest impact is not accomplished alone, but rather, together.
Those who choose to leave a legacy gift become cherished members of our Legacy Society. Legacy Society Members receive special invitation to all CFWC events, receive our publications, and are recognized in our annual reports (unless there is a desire to remain anonymous). But the most exciting reason to become a member is to create a legacy of impact that will span generations and help define White County’s future.
So, reflect again on that question… What’s your legacy? What lasting impact will you make in the world during your lifetime, and how will that legacy impact the future of our community? We’ve only been serving White County for 25 years, but the legacy and impact already created through our visionary donors and partners will provide security for the White County community for foreseeable generations. What will the next 25 or 50 years bring?
To help us celebrate 25 years of lasting legacies, donate toward our “25 By 25” Challenge, a 1:1 matching opportunity up to $25,000. Gifts contributed to the challenge will go toward a special “What’s Your Legacy?” Grant that will be announced at our anniversary event in May.
If you have provided for or would like to discuss a future gift to CFWC and be listed as a member of our Legacy Society, please contact Lucy Dold at the Foundation office, (574) 583-6911.