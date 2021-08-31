JASPER/NEWTON - On August 31, Indiana Grocery Group, LLC, and Tysen’s Country Market, Inc., announced that Indiana Grocery Group intends to purchase Tysen’s Country Market in DeMotte. Indiana Grocery Group currently operates 20 stores in Northwest Indiana under the names of Strack & Van Til and Town & Country Market.
Todd Hinson and Greg Hamstra of Tysen’s said, “We are pleased that Strack & Van Til is acquiring this store. Strack’s corporate culture parallels the way we do business. They are a local company that has a commitment to Northwest Indiana.”
According to a press release from Strack & Van Til, Tysen's current management and employees will continue to be part of the organization. Operationally, the store is not expected to have any major changes beyond the fact that it will be remodeled and have a name change. The store will be supplied by Associated Wholesale Grocers out of Kenosha WI.
“We expect that it will be business as usual for the Tysen’s employees,” said Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Indiana Grocery Group. “We believe this represents an outstanding opportunity for Strack and Van Til as well as for all the employees of Tysen’s Country Market. We are excited to be part of the Demotte community.”
The purchase is subject to the signing of a definitive agreement and to customary government approvals. The purchase price was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close at the end of September.