GREENBELT, Md. — The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced that Town and Country Construction, a division of Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc., of DeMotte, won a 2022 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement. The company was recognized during the association's 68th Annual Meeting on Feb. 8.
"The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors' projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment," said 2022 NAPA Chairman James A. Mitchell. "Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Town and Country Construction, a division of Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc., has met or exceeded these rigorous standards."