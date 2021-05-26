DEMOTTE, Ind.– Four and a half years ago, Crystal Watson started baking fresh bread. One weekend ago, she freshly opened her new business in Demotte, Indiana, Stella’s Homemade Breads. Watson began baking and selling her bread at the Farmer’s Market in Rensselaer, then moving on to sell it at the Demotte Farmer’s Market, and eventually the Wheatfield Farmer’s market. Since then, Watson has been baking her bread in her newly opened building, “Stella’s Homemade Breads”.
Watson named her business Stella’s Homemade Breads after her grandmother who passed away since she can so fondly remember being in the kitchen with her baking and cooking food when she was younger. Stella is honored in a few different ways within the building, whether it be pictures hung upon the wall or a two-dollar bill nestled in a cabinet for display.
Watson and her husband had a strict deadline to finish remodeling the building, which didn’t only include inserting kitchen appliances such as sinks and ovens but painting the walls, fixing the floors, and inserting a new ceiling fan. Watson and her husband gave themselves one month to complete all of the projects, which led to the big opening on May 15th.
The opening weekend of the store was quite a successful one, especially on Saturday during which Watson sold 85 loaves of bread within the two first hours of the store being open.
On the following Sunday, Watson sold at least 50 loaves of bread, which equaled another sellout. Watson has noticed a few patterns in her sales of bread, particularly that the popular flavors are Banana, Banana Nut, Banana Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Watson even stated that the Pineapple Upside Down Cake was “flying off the shelves”.
Watson bakes 40 loaves of bread each day, three flavors each day, and bakes sixteen loaves of bread in one hour. The flavor of the bread depends on the day, and it will not be the same flavors that you would get on a different day.
If one is interested, Watson accepts personal orders but does need a two-day notice. Within a personal order, the consumer can choose from any of the 20 flavors that Watson bakes.
Watson’s hours of operation can be found on her Facebook page, Stella’s Homemade Breads, but she wants to note to customers that her hours of operation on Wednesday through June and July will be different. Wednesdays through June and July Watson will be at her shop from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M., then from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M., she will be selling bread at the Demotte Market located at Spencer Park. One loaf is $6 while two loaves are $10, so go purchase some delicious bread and support a local business in your community.