DEMOTTE — Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Inc. acquired Town & Country Construction, Inc. of Demotte, Indiana on February 5, 2021. This new acquisition further strengthens Rieth-Riley’s operations in northwest Indiana. The joining of these two long-standing companies will provide continuity of the same high-quality service that both of their customers have come to expect.
Town & Country has been a qualified state and federal highway asphalt producer and paving contractor in northwest Indiana. A well run and highly respected family company serving both public and private customers in the Demotte and surrounding areas for over 40 years.
“After much consideration, our family decided to consolidate with a long term and highly respected company that has significant operations in the Region”, explained Rodney Urbano, Vice President/General Manager. “We have known the Rieth-Riley Construction group for many years and considered them to be the best choice to purchase our company so that Town & Country can continue well into the future. We are joining one of the oldest and most reputable companies in the area. Even better yet, it is the only one in our industry in our immediate area that is 100% employee owned which provides a family feel as we embark on new beginnings.”
Founded in 1916 by Albert R. Rieth and George Riley, Rieth-Riley is a 100% employee-owned, heavy and highway construction company with 27 permanent and portable asphalt plants, several portable concrete plants and multiple related material supply resources located throughout Indiana and Michigan. Rieth-Riley specializes in public, municipal and private infrastructure construction.