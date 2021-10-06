Megan Glover, CEO and co-founder of 120Water, characterizes her career this way: “I like to say that, when I founded 120Water, water found me. I never set out to say, ‘Hey, let’s start a company in water.’”
But in 2016, that’s exactly what happened.
Headquartered in Zionsville, 120Water combines cloud-based software and digital sampling kits to help execute water safety, compliance and wastewater monitoring programs. One of the most recent involves wastewater monitoring programs for COVID-19 in Illinois, Indiana and other locations.
Glover’s efforts have led the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to name her its 2021 Dynamic Leader of the Year.
“Three areas really jumped out to us with Megan,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “Her commitment to such an important task of improving water quality, providing resources to help customers remain in regulatory compliance and mentoring the next generation of professionals.”
A Rensselaer native, Glover graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. Over much of the next 10-plus years, she built a marketing career at businesses such as Angie’s List, Compendium, Delivra, DyKnow, RICS Software, hc1.com and 3 dots marketing.
The path led her to 120Water, which doubled its workforce in 2021 (totaling more than 70) and has customers in over 30 states.
“We’re still very new in our technology, but what we’ve built is really a way to help them (customers) centralize the data, automate workflows and at the end of the day show that trail of compliance, right?” Glover remarks. “No surprises. They can be a lot more proactive in their work.” Glover also puts a strong emphasis on mentoring and talent recruitment.
“Working your way up – especially as one of the few female executives around the table – you have to be very personally aware,” she asserts. “You need to be able to synthesize the input you’re given and formulate your own point of view. “You have to have some thick skin. I think (my) mentors found a way to convey how to get ahead in a way that was candid, helpful and actionable. So, that’s what I try to do (with others).”
Glover serves on the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and is a founding member of the Indiana Technology and Innovation Foundation and Water for People, which promotes lasting access to safe drinking water and sanitation.
The Dynamic Leader of the Year Award will be presented at the Indiana Chamber's 32nd Annual Awards program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Nov. 9 at the Indiana Convention Center.
