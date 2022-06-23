DeMOTTE — Pizza King celebrated its first year anniversary with free cake, pizza slices and prizes Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests could spin a wheel to win a prize.
Owners Jennifer and Kevin Fase opened the restaurant in June 2021. “We were so busy, we didn’t have time for a formal ribbon cutting,” Jennifer said. They both had full time jobs but in March Kevin went full time at the restaurant. Jennifer teaches culinary classes at Kankakee Valley High School.
Jennifer explained they decided to open a business to provide jobs for family, friends and teens. “It’s been a great way to hire kids who have been overlooked previously,” she said, explaining that through her classes she knows how they work and what they can do.
The couple is hoping to start a scholarship fund for students going into culinary school in the near future.
The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce helped the Fases celebrate their anniversary with the official ribbon cutting and celebratory confetti.
Pizza King offers a full menu of pizzas, sandwiches, pastas and salads including a choice of a cookie skillet or cinnamon pretzel bites for dessert. Lunch specials are available Monday through Friday.
Pizza King is open from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday. It is located at 527 N. Halleck St. in the Hillside Plaza, and the phone number is 219-987-2606. The restaurant offers a banquet room in the back as well for those wanting to throw a pizza party for any occasion.