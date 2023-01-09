NITCO Fiber

HEBRON — Starting this month Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) begins a major construction project bringing high-speed internet service using fiber to over 1,000 homes in Town of Hebron. Residents will be able to order service with speeds up to 1000Mbps and enjoy NITCO’s other services including NITCO TV, NITCO Wifi+ and optional NITCO Voice lines with new internet and landline pricing available.

Construction crews will be starting in the Park Place subdivision with Crest Knoll and Park Ridge to follow. NITCO continues to expand its high-speed fiber broadband network throughout its service area located in Porter, Jasper, Newton, and Lake Counties. Over 6,000 homes and businesses in the NITCO service area now have gigabit internet capability and there are more to come in 2023. Internet service from NITCO is available with early promotional pricing starting at $29.95 and no installation fee.

